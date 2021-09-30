Londoner charged, 2nd suspect wanted in assault on Hwy 401: Oxford OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Oxford OPP say an individual from London, Ont., is facing charges and a second suspect is wanted in connection with an alleged assault on Highway 401 in South-West Oxford Township.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the highway just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say a “a physical altercation erupted between three individuals” before a witness intervened. At that point, police say the two suspects fled in a vehicle.

The victim remained and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

One suspect, a 27-year-old from London, was located Wednesday morning and charged with assault and failure to comply with a release order.

Police are still looking for the second suspect, a 26-year-old.