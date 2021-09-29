Section of QEW closed in both directions in Mississauga after truck crashes into hydro pole

A section of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga is completely closed in both directions after a truck hit a hydro pole.
Peel Regional Police said on Twitter that they were called to the scene in the area of South Service Road and Haig Boulevard shortly before 4 p.m.
Police said a truck hit a hydro pole, causing wires to fall across a roadway and vehicles.
In an update, officers said no injuries were reported.
Mississauga Fire tweeted that all occupants were safely removed from their vehicles.
The QEW is closed in both directions between Cawthra and Dixie roads due to concerns of wires coming down on the highway, police said.
The Ontario Provincial Police said the reopening time for the highway is unknown.
