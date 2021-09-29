Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Section of QEW closed in both directions in Mississauga after truck crashes into hydro pole

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 5:31 pm
The scene of the crash in the area of South Service Road and Haig Boulevard. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash in the area of South Service Road and Haig Boulevard. Global News

A section of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga is completely closed in both directions after a truck hit a hydro pole.

Peel Regional Police said on Twitter that they were called to the scene in the area of South Service Road and Haig Boulevard shortly before 4 p.m.

Police said a truck hit a hydro pole, causing wires to fall across a roadway and vehicles.

Read more: 52-year-old man critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

In an update, officers said no injuries were reported.

Mississauga Fire tweeted that all occupants were safely removed from their vehicles.

The QEW is closed in both directions between Cawthra and Dixie roads due to concerns of wires coming down on the highway, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario Provincial Police said the reopening time for the highway is unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagTraffic tagpeel regional police tagMississauga tagpeel police tagToronto traffic tagqew tagQueen Elizabeth Way tagQEW Closed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers