Section of QEW closed in both directions in Mississauga after truck crashes into hydro pole

Send this page to someone via email

A section of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga is completely closed in both directions after a truck hit a hydro pole.

Peel Regional Police said on Twitter that they were called to the scene in the area of South Service Road and Haig Boulevard shortly before 4 p.m.

Police said a truck hit a hydro pole, causing wires to fall across a roadway and vehicles.

In an update, officers said no injuries were reported.

Mississauga Fire tweeted that all occupants were safely removed from their vehicles.

The QEW is closed in both directions between Cawthra and Dixie roads due to concerns of wires coming down on the highway, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario Provincial Police said the reopening time for the highway is unknown.

All occupants of the vehicles have been removed, no injuries to report. — Mississauga Fire (@MississaugaFES) September 29, 2021

Road closure: #QEW closed between Dixie Rd and Cawthra Rd due to an incident adjacent to the QEW. Unknown time line for reopening due to dangerous low hanging power lines. @PeelPolice investigating. https://t.co/wCuZKlLCXY — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 29, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

UPDATE:

– No physical injuries reported

– One occupant remains in a vehicle due to wires on top of car

– Numerous traffic lights are out in the area

– QEW is closed in both directions between Cawthra Rd and Dixie Rd, due to concerns of wires coming down onto the highway — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 29, 2021