Hamilton Tiger-Cats blow 14 point lead in 4th quarter, lose in overtime to Alouettes

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats blew a 14 point lead in the fourth quarter and lost 23-20 in overtime against the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night.

David Cote drilled a 36-yard field goal in OT after Hamilton running back Sean Thomas Erlington fumbled on the Ticats’ lone possession in extra time.

Vernon Adams Jr. connected with Eugene Lewis for a 28-yard touchdown on third-and-20 to give Montreal (3-4) a 20-17 lead with 29 seconds left in regulation.

Hamilton kicker Taylor Bertolet converted four of his five field goal attempts, including a remarkable 55-yard field goal into the wind at Tim Hortons Field to even the score at 20-20 on the last play of the fourth quarter.

The Ticats (4-4) managed to score only one touchdown in the game, a 13-yard run by Thomas Erlington in the third quarter that gave Hamilton a 17-3 advantage.

Adams Jr., who missed some action in the first half with an apparent ankle injury, also threw a 26-yard touchdown to Jake Wieneke 1:48 into the fourth quarter to cut Hamilton’s lead to 17-10.

Adams was intercepted by Cariel Brooks and Ciante Evans, but the Tiger-Cats failed to score on any of their three turnovers.

In his first game since suffering a rib injury in Week 2 against Saskatchewan, Ticats QB Jeremiah Masoli completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 223 yards while Adams went 17-of-26 for 209 yards, two TDs and two interceptions.

Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence made five defensive tackles in the game and moved into 20th place among defenders in CFL history.

Hamilton next plays on Oct. 11 when they host the Toronto Argonauts.

