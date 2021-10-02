Menu

Canada

Massive crowd gathers for impromptu McMaster University homecoming party

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 2, 2021 6:59 pm
Hundreds of people congregate on a street near McMaster University on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. View image in full screen
Hundreds of people congregate on a street near McMaster University on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Andrew Collins/Global News

Hamilton police were called to the streets near McMaster University Saturday afternoon after an impromptu homecoming party attracted about 1,000 people.

Officers closed some of the roads in the Westdale neighbourhood following McMaster’s football game against Waterloo at nearby Ron Joyce Stadium led to a flood of students in the area.

The game marked the Marauders’ first home contest since the 2019 Ontario university football season.

The Hamilton Fire Department was called to the area after partygoers flipped over a car on Dalewood Crescent.

Paramedics also responded to the scene but there have been no reports of any serious injuries.

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested, charged or ticketed for COVID-19 related violations.

