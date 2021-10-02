Massive crowd gathers for impromptu McMaster University homecoming party

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police were called to the streets near McMaster University Saturday afternoon after an impromptu homecoming party attracted about 1,000 people.

Officers closed some of the roads in the Westdale neighbourhood following McMaster’s football game against Waterloo at nearby Ron Joyce Stadium led to a flood of students in the area.

Numerous @HamiltonPolice and @HPS_Paramedics on scene ongoing large homecoming parties in Westdale. Police have closed the majority of roadways in the area of Dalewood. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/aTc0QPfF7u — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) October 2, 2021

Hamilton Police are dealing with a large gathering of students in the area of Dalewood and Westwood in #HamOnt. Roads are closed as police work to disperse the crowd. Police are encouraging people to leave the area and those failing to comply may face potential fines. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 2, 2021

The game marked the Marauders’ first home contest since the 2019 Ontario university football season.

The Hamilton Fire Department was called to the area after partygoers flipped over a car on Dalewood Crescent.

Paramedics also responded to the scene but there have been no reports of any serious injuries.

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested, charged or ticketed for COVID-19 related violations.

