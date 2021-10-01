Nearly 50 charges laid during Guelph homecoming, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say officers and bylaw officials laid nearly 50 charges during homecoming on Saturday, almost half coming on Chancellors Way during an illegal street party with 1,200 people.

The 46 charges laid around the city include 35 for open alcohol in public, two for underage drinking, one for public intoxication, three for hosting a nuisance party and one for public urination.

Police also laid three charges for failing to wear a seatbelt and two for disobeying a stop sign.

The service said 14 of the charges for open alcohol, one for underage drinking and three for hosting a nuisance party were laid on Chancellors Way.

In a previous news release, police said there were more than 300 calls during a 17-hour period on Saturday. A typical 24-hour period sees approximately 200 calls for service across the city, according to police.

Among the calls were more than 50 for noise complaints and 29 for open liquor outdoors, along with what officers usually respond to on a typical Saturday.

The party on Chancellors Way also meant that the service had to call in additional resources and officers, which comes with a hefty price tag.

“The additional deployment of Guelph Police personnel represents a cost of well over $30,000 and was necessary to ensure the safety of those who decided to attend the event and those members of the public who were in the vicinity of this gathering,” the service said.

Seven people were also taken to Guelph General Hospital from the street party for medical issues ranging from extreme intoxication to being struck by beer bottles thrown within the crowd, police said.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is also urging anyone who attended the street party to avoid unnecessary contact, monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if symptoms do appear.