Crime

Man stabbed multiple times onboard bus in North York: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 2, 2021 3:02 pm
Police tape blocks off a TTC bus in North York on Saturday following a stabbing. View image in full screen
Police tape blocks off a TTC bus in North York on Saturday following a stabbing. Phil Fraboni / Global News

A man was stabbed multiple times onboard a bus in North York Saturday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Police said officers were called at 2:14 p.m. to the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.

Const. David Hopkinson told Global News an altercation took place on a TTC bus and the victim suffered multiple stab wounds.

Hopkinson said reports from the scene indicate the victim is in his teens.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a male to a trauma centre in serious, potentially critical condition.

Police assisted paramedics with an emergency run to the hospital.

Hopkinson said the injuries were reported to be life-threatening.

A suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public, Hopkinson added.

