Man stabbed multiple times onboard bus in North York: police

A man was stabbed multiple times onboard a bus in North York Saturday afternoon, Toronto police say.
Police said officers were called at 2:14 p.m. to the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.
Const. David Hopkinson told Global News an altercation took place on a TTC bus and the victim suffered multiple stab wounds.
Hopkinson said reports from the scene indicate the victim is in his teens.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a male to a trauma centre in serious, potentially critical condition.
Police assisted paramedics with an emergency run to the hospital.
Hopkinson said the injuries were reported to be life-threatening.
A suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public, Hopkinson added.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments