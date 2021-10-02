Man stabbed multiple times onboard bus in North York: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man was stabbed multiple times onboard a bus in North York Saturday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Police said officers were called at 2:14 p.m. to the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.

Const. David Hopkinson told Global News an altercation took place on a TTC bus and the victim suffered multiple stab wounds.

Hopkinson said reports from the scene indicate the victim is in his teens.

Read more: Man in 40s dies in hospital after Scarborough collision

Toronto paramedics said they transported a male to a trauma centre in serious, potentially critical condition.

Police assisted paramedics with an emergency run to the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Hopkinson said the injuries were reported to be life-threatening.

A suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public, Hopkinson added.

STABBING:

Keele St + Wilson Av

* 2:14 pm *

– On a bus

– Reports of a man attacked

– Multiple stab wounds

– Police with victim

– Injuries serious

– Will assist with emerge run to hospital

– Officers searching area

– 1 man now in custody#GO1892653

^dh pic.twitter.com/KXSfNw05it — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 2, 2021

Advertisement