Crime
September 30 2021 11:54am
00:43

Man in his 20s dies in hospital after being stabbed in north Etobicoke

Toronto police say a man has died after being stabbed following an altercation in Etobicoke’s north end Wednesday night. Police said officers found the victim in the courtyard of a townhouse complex.

