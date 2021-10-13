Menu

Crime

Man facing 1st-degree murder charge after fatal stabbing in north Etobicoke

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 7:35 am
Click to play video: 'Man in his 20s dies in hospital after being stabbed in north Etobicoke' Man in his 20s dies in hospital after being stabbed in north Etobicoke
WATCH ABOVE: Man in his 20s dies in hospital after being stabbed in north Etobicoke – Sep 30, 2021

Toronto police say a man has been charged with first-degree murder after a deadly stabbing in north Etobicoke in late September.

Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex near John Garland and Humber College boulevards at 11:57 p.m. on Sept. 29 for reports of a stabbing.

Police said they found a man in the courtyard of the complex with a stab wound.

“Officers immediately began first aid and continued first aid until the arrival of paramedics,” Insp. Ishmail Mausah told Global News.

Read more: Man dies in hospital after being stabbed in north Etobicoke

He was then rushed to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was identified by police as Toronto resident Khalid Jama, 26.

Police said there was an altercation between the victim and another person.

On Wednesday, police arrested 26-year-old Salah Abukar. He is facing a first-degree murder charge.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning and will be remanded into custody.

