Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Rising food prices are forcing grocery shoppers to change habits: ‘It’s been hard’

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Delta senior killed after rear-ending large farm vehicle: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 2, 2021 3:00 pm
Police at the scene of a fatal crash involving a large farm vehicle on Friday night. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal crash involving a large farm vehicle on Friday night. Global News

Delta police say a woman in her 70s was killed Friday night, when her car collided with a large, slow-moving farm vehicle from behind.

Police said the crash happened on Highway 17A near Ladner Trunk Road shortly before 10 p.m.

Read more: Collision in Delta leaves 1 person dead, closes Hwy 17

“Despite the best efforts of Emergency Health Services, the driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said in a media release.

“Our condolences go out to her loved ones and friends.”

Read more: Semi-truck crash in Delta claims 1 life

Story continues below advertisement

The farm vehicle driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, police said.

Police said it was too soon to speak to possible causes of the collision.

Click to play video: 'Dashcam video catches truck narrowly missing head-on crash' Dashcam video catches truck narrowly missing head-on crash
Dashcam video catches truck narrowly missing head-on crash – Nov 24, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagDelta tagDelta police tagDelta crash tagDelta Fatal Crash tagdelta colision tagdelta farm crash tagdelta senior tagdelta senior killed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers