Delta senior killed after rear-ending large farm vehicle: police

Delta police say a woman in her 70s was killed Friday night, when her car collided with a large, slow-moving farm vehicle from behind.

Police said the crash happened on Highway 17A near Ladner Trunk Road shortly before 10 p.m.

“Despite the best efforts of Emergency Health Services, the driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said in a media release.

“Our condolences go out to her loved ones and friends.”

The farm vehicle driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, police said.

Police said it was too soon to speak to possible causes of the collision.

