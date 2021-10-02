RCMP seek tips after body found under suspicious circumstances in Kamloops

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kamloops are appealing for witnesses and tips after a body was found under suspicious circumstances near the Thompson River on Friday.

Kamloops RCMP say firefighters found the remains while responding to a suspicious fire off Mission Flats Road, along the shoreline near the entrance to the City of Kamloops landfill.

Police said the body had not been identified.

“Early tips from the public are often critical to solving cases of this nature,” Cpl. Dave Marshall of the Kamloops Serious Crime Unit said in a media release.

“We are requesting anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area along Mission Flats Road and the Thompson River shoreline to come forward to police. We are also looking to speak with anyone who was driving in the area and anyone that was out walking on either side of the river.”

Mounties are also asking for any video that was shot in the area that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.