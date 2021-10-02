Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Rising food prices are forcing grocery shoppers to change habits: ‘It’s been hard’

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP seek tips after body found under suspicious circumstances in Kamloops

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 2, 2021 1:35 pm
Police are appealing for information after a body was found under suspicious circumstances in Kamloops.
Police are appealing for information after a body was found under suspicious circumstances in Kamloops. File / Global News

Police in Kamloops are appealing for witnesses and tips after a body was found under suspicious circumstances near the Thompson River on Friday.

Kamloops RCMP say firefighters found the remains while responding to a suspicious fire off Mission Flats Road, along the shoreline near the entrance to the City of Kamloops landfill.

Read more: Homicide team called to Maple Ridge after body found in burning truck

Police said the body had not been identified.

“Early tips from the public are often critical to solving cases of this nature,” Cpl. Dave Marshall of the Kamloops Serious Crime Unit said in a media release.

Click to play video: 'Bodies of two young women found less than one year apart along same B.C. highway' Bodies of two young women found less than one year apart along same B.C. highway
Bodies of two young women found less than one year apart along same B.C. highway – May 30, 2021

 

Story continues below advertisement

“We are requesting anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area along Mission Flats Road and the Thompson River shoreline to come forward to police. We are also looking to speak with anyone who was driving in the area and anyone that was out walking on either side of the river.”

Read more: Kamloops man charged after body found wrapped in rug, dumped in alley

Mounties are also asking for any video that was shot in the area that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kamloops tagSuspicious Death tagBody Found tagSuspicious Fire tagBody tagKamloops RCMP tagkamloops body found tagkamloops body tagkamloops suspicious death tagkamloops suspicious fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers