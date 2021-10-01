Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police release image of suspect after series of break-ins in south Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 8:33 pm
Investigators released this image of a suspect. View image in full screen
Investigators released this image of a suspect. Handout / Peel Regional Police

Peel Regional Police have released an image of a suspect officers are working to identify after a series of break-ins in south Mississauga this week.

Police said that during the overnight hours of Sept. 29 and 30, two suspects went to homes intending to steal property.

Officers said the incidents occurred at residences within the boundaries of Glengarry Road to the west, Dundas Street to the north, The Queensway to the south, and Mavis Road to the east.

Read more: Woman speaks out about alleged assault in Brampton park

At one home, police allege the suspects went inside while people were sleeping and stole items including two cars.

Homeowners who think they were victims of a break-in are being asked to contact police.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incidents or the identity of the suspect can call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Surrey woman videos brazen catalytic converter theft' Surrey woman videos brazen catalytic converter theft
Surrey woman videos brazen catalytic converter theft – Sep 23, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagTheft tagpeel regional police tagMississauga tagpeel police tagMississauga crime tagMississauga break-in tagMississauga break-ins tagsouth Mississauga tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers