Police release image of suspect after series of break-ins in south Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police have released an image of a suspect officers are working to identify after a series of break-ins in south Mississauga this week.

Police said that during the overnight hours of Sept. 29 and 30, two suspects went to homes intending to steal property.

Officers said the incidents occurred at residences within the boundaries of Glengarry Road to the west, Dundas Street to the north, The Queensway to the south, and Mavis Road to the east.

Read more: Woman speaks out about alleged assault in Brampton park

At one home, police allege the suspects went inside while people were sleeping and stole items including two cars.

Homeowners who think they were victims of a break-in are being asked to contact police.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incidents or the identity of the suspect can call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

2:07 Surrey woman videos brazen catalytic converter theft Surrey woman videos brazen catalytic converter theft – Sep 23, 2021