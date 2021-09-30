Menu

Crime

Woman speaks out about alleged assault in Brampton park

By Shallima Maharaj Global News
Posted September 30, 2021 7:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman speaks out about alleged assault at Brampton park' Woman speaks out about alleged assault at Brampton park
WATCH ABOVE: A mother of two who was allegedly assaulted at a Brampton park is speaking out. Peel Regional Police have since made an arrest in connection to the incident. Shallima Maharaj reports.

Darun Henry considered Massey Park in Brampton, Ont. her sanctuary.

Speaking to Global News, she described it as the place she went to seek clarity and be the best version of herself.

The mother or two and fitness trainer said she lost her gym during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I lost my clients, and the gym has always been where I’d go to get my therapy, where I’d go to release and heal and get stronger,” she said.

On Sept. 15, at around 11 a.m., she went for a jog at Massey Park, located near Bramalea Road and Bovaird Drive East.

Read more: 19-year-old man charged after 2 women assaulted in Brampton parks, Peel police say

Story continues below advertisement

Henry, who had taken her cellphone and tripod with her, had been snapping photos and creating content for social media.

At one point, she says she decided to stop, stretch and meditate.

“I just happened to bend over and stretch my hamstrings and see him through my legs. And then he attacked me,” she said.

She went public with her story, posting about it on Instagram.

“He came to strangle me, and luckily I had the confidence and courage, and the reaction to just punch him in the face,” Henry said.

Story continues below advertisement

Henry, who revealed she’s taken boxing lessons, credited that experience with giving her the strength to fight back.

Six days later, Peel police say another female was approached at Jayfield Park and allegedly assaulted.

Peel Regional Police say there may be more victims, and are now appealing for others to come forward.

“I think that my predator found me to be vulnerable and thought that I was somebody who would comply. And he was very wrong. I’m not his victim. I’m his worst nightmare,” Henry said.

