Crime

19-year-old man charged after 2 women assaulted in Brampton parks, Peel police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 8:29 pm
Police said Paul Yousif was charged on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Police said Paul Yousif was charged on Tuesday. Handout / Peel Regional Police

Peel Regional Police say a man has been charged after two women were assaulted in Brampton parks this month.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that the first incident happened at Massey Park, located near Bramalea Road and Bovaird Drive East, on Sept. 15 around 10:55 a.m.

The suspect allegedly approached a victim and grabbed her by her shoulder. Police said the victim was able to break free, called for help, and the suspect ran away into a wooded area.

The statement said the second incident happened on Sept. 21 around 11:30 a.m. The suspect allegedly approached a victim in Jayfield Park, located near Torbram Road and Williams Parkway, and assaulted her before fleeing the area.

Police said 19-year-old Brampton resident Paul Yousif was charged on Tuesday with assault, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.

Police said there may be more victims and are appealing for anyone with information on the incidents to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

