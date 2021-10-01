Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

HMCS Harry DeWolf docks in North Vancouver between ‘historic’ sails

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 8:19 pm
HMCS Harry DeWolf arrives in North Vancouver on Fri. Oct. 1, 2021. View image in full screen
HMCS Harry DeWolf arrives in North Vancouver on Fri. Oct. 1, 2021. Courtesy: Maritime Forces Pacific

The Royal Canadian Navy’s newest ship, HMCS Harry DeWolf, docked in North Vancouver on Friday after completing a “historical sail” through the Northwest Passage.

Its crew completed Operation NANOOK TUUGAALIK — an exercise in defending northern Canada, and helping the Canadian Armed Forces build capacity in areas such as Baffin Island and Labrador.

READ MORE: HMCS Harry DeWolf welcomed into Royal Canadian Navy fleet

“The Arctic is starting to open up for business and there’s a lot of interest, but there’s some regulations and policies particularly on the environment, that we need to concern ourselves with,” said commanding officer Cdr. Corey Gleason on Friday.

“We’re up there doing that type of business.”

Click to play video: 'HMCS Harry DeWolf Christening' HMCS Harry DeWolf Christening
HMCS Harry DeWolf Christening – Oct 5, 2018

Members of the public, says Maritime Forces Pacific, are welcome to view HMCS Harry DeWolf on Friday and Saturday at the Burrard Dry Dock Pier, although tours have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, the ship will sail to Victoria, and its crew will rest at CFB Esquimalt before heading to the Caribbean Sea.

HMCS Harry DeWolf will complete another “historic” sail — circumnavigating North America while supporting Operation CARRIBE, a United States-led counter-narcotics operation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canadian Armed Forces tagCanadian Military tagRoyal Canadian Navy tagCFB Esquimalt tagHMCS Harry Dewolf tagPanama Canal tagMaritime Forces Pacific tagNanook Tuugalik tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers