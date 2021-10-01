HMCS Harry DeWolf docks in North Vancouver between ‘historic’ sails

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Canadian Navy’s newest ship, HMCS Harry DeWolf, docked in North Vancouver on Friday after completing a “historical sail” through the Northwest Passage.

Its crew completed Operation NANOOK TUUGAALIK — an exercise in defending northern Canada, and helping the Canadian Armed Forces build capacity in areas such as Baffin Island and Labrador.

“The Arctic is starting to open up for business and there’s a lot of interest, but there’s some regulations and policies particularly on the environment, that we need to concern ourselves with,” said commanding officer Cdr. Corey Gleason on Friday.

“We’re up there doing that type of business.”

Members of the public, says Maritime Forces Pacific, are welcome to view HMCS Harry DeWolf on Friday and Saturday at the Burrard Dry Dock Pier, although tours have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, the ship will sail to Victoria, and its crew will rest at CFB Esquimalt before heading to the Caribbean Sea.

HMCS Harry DeWolf will complete another “historic” sail — circumnavigating North America while supporting Operation CARRIBE, a United States-led counter-narcotics operation.