Health

Saskatchewan reaches 700 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to climb

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 4:04 pm
The Saskatchewan government says the province has recorded a total of 700 deaths from people who tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, the provincial COVID-19 update showed five new deaths, 470 new cases and 365 more recoveries.

Saskatchewan has now tallied 67,810 total reported cases and 62,340 total recoveries.

New cases were located in the following zones:

  • far northwest – 18
  • far north central – one
  • far northeast – 11
  • northwest – 44
  • north central – 48
  • northeast – 17
  • Saskatoon – 85
  • central west – 12
  • central east – 32
  • Regina – 83
  • southwest – 23
  • south central – 33
  • southeast – 37

There are now 4,770 cases which are considered active province-wide. The seven-day daily average of new COVID-19 cases is at 479, or just under 40 new cases per 100,000 population.

According to health officials, just under one-third, or 32.8 per cent, of new cases are in the age category of 20 to 39. One in six, or 17.1 per cent, of new cases eligible for the vaccine were fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations increased to a total of 313 with six more patients entering hospitals for treatment against COVID-19 on Friday. This includes 245 inpatient hospitalizations and 68 patients in intensive care units.

The government noted that 232 patients, or 74.1 per cent, were not fully vaccinated out of the 313 eligible for immunization.

The province reported 3,861 daily tests on Friday, down 514 from Thursday’s count.

There were 5,574 new reported doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Friday, a jump of 782 compared to Thursday.

The total for fully vaccinated residents is now at 736,590.

