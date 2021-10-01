Menu

Crime

Manitoba Mounties seize meth, bear spray and more near Virden

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 3:31 pm
An RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Lee Brown / The Canadian Press

Two people from Brandon are facing a court date after a traffic stop near Virden turned up drugs, weapons and other contraband.

Manitoba RCMP said the vehicle was pulled over on Highway 1 just before midnight on Sept. 25. A search of the car led to the seizure of open liquor, batons, bear spray and 28 grams of crystal meth.

Read more: Man douses himself with lighter fluid, takes meth, asks officers to shoot him, Winnipeg police say

Police said the driver, a 21-year-old woman, was also wanted on an outstanding warrant, and faces new charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace, and a number of traffic charges.

The passenger, 26, faces similar charges, as well as three counts of failing to comply with conditions. He has also been charged with public mischief.

Story continues below advertisement

Both suspects will appear in a Brandon courtroom Dec. 21.

Click to play video: 'Naked man steals ambulance in Winnipeg' Naked man steals ambulance in Winnipeg
Naked man steals ambulance in Winnipeg – May 29, 2020
