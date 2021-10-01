Manitoba Mounties seize meth, bear spray and more near Virden

Send this page to someone via email

Two people from Brandon are facing a court date after a traffic stop near Virden turned up drugs, weapons and other contraband.

Manitoba RCMP said the vehicle was pulled over on Highway 1 just before midnight on Sept. 25. A search of the car led to the seizure of open liquor, batons, bear spray and 28 grams of crystal meth.

Police said the driver, a 21-year-old woman, was also wanted on an outstanding warrant, and faces new charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace, and a number of traffic charges.

The passenger, 26, faces similar charges, as well as three counts of failing to comply with conditions. He has also been charged with public mischief.

Both suspects will appear in a Brandon courtroom Dec. 21.

