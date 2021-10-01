COVID-19: N.B. reports 85 new cases and another death

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and confirmed that a person aged 90 and over has died as a result of the virus.

The death in Zone 1, the Moncton region, brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 60.

Out of the new cases, there are 15 new ones in Zone 1 (Moncton region), 11 in Zone 2 (Saint John region), 21 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), 25 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), 11 in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), and two in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

As of Friday, New Brunswick has 677 active cases. Of the new cases, 68 – or 80 per cent – are not fully vaccinated.

There are 41 people hospitalized due to the virus, with 15 in an intensive care unit. No one under the age of 19 is currently hospitalized.

Public health also reported that so far 80.2 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 89.2 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

Confirmed cases in schools and child-care facilities

Positive cases have been confirmed in schools and child-care facilities in Zones 1 (Moncton region), 3 (Fredericton region), 4 (Edmundston region) and 5 (Campbellton region).

Public health provided a list of the schools that have a confirmed COVID-19 case:

Zone 1 (Moncton region) – A positive case was confirmed at the following schools: Moncton High School and Beaverbrook School in Moncton. A new positive case was also confirmed at École Champlain in Moncton, which was previously impacted.

Zone 3 (Fredericton region) – A positive case was confirmed at Centreville Community School. A new positive case was also confirmed at Hartland Community School, which was previously impacted. A positive case was confirmed at Centreville Child Care.

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) – A positive case was confirmed at École Élémentaire Sacré-Coeur in Saint André. A new positive case or cases have been confirmed at the following schools, which were previously impacted: École Mgr-Martin in St-Quentin, École Marie-Gaétane in Kedgwick and Polyvalente Thomas-Albert in Grand Falls. A positive case was also confirmed at Centre de Soins et Éducation Mickey & Minnie in Saint André.

Zone 5 (Campbellton region) – A new positive case was confirmed at Galion des Appalaches in Campbellton, which was previously impacted.

Since Sept. 7, 62 schools and 28 early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

