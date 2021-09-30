New Brunswick sets new single-day COVID-19 case record with 99 new infections

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 99 new cases of COVID-19, setting a new single-day record for infections on Thursday.

The province also reported the death of two people, one 40 to 49 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and the other 60 to 69 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) due to COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 59.

Public Health said the number of active cases is now 690. Of the new cases, 72 people – or 73 per cent – are not fully vaccinated.

There are 40 people hospitalized due to the virus, with 16 in an intensive care unit. No one under the age of 19 is currently hospitalized.

Public health also reported that 80 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 88.9 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

New cases

Out of the 99 new cases, 36 are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), two are in Zone 2 (Saint John region) and 24 are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

There are also 29 new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), three in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), two in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and three in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

The province said positive cases have been confirmed in schools in zones 1 (Moncton region), 2 (Saint John region), 3 (Fredericton region) and 4 (Edmundston region).

Public health provided the following list of schools that had a confirmed case:

Zone 1 (Moncton region) – A positive case was confirmed at each of the following schools: Edith Cavell School, Maplehurst Middle School, Evergreen Park School and Lewisville School, all located in Moncton. A new positive was confirmed at each of the following schools, which were previously impacted: École Sainte-Thérèse in Dieppe, and Birchmount School and École Saint-Henri in Moncton.

Zone 2 (Saint John region) – A positive case was confirmed at Hampton Elementary School.

Zone 3 (Fredericton region) – Positive cases were confirmed at Hartland Community School.

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) – A new positive case was confirmed at John Caldwell School in Grand Falls, which was previously impacted.

Since Sept. 7, 59 schools and 26 early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.