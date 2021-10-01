Alberta Opposition urges Premier Jason Kenney to make sure all caucus members are vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s Opposition NDP is urging Premier Jason Kenney to make sure every member of his United Conservative caucus is vaccinate against COVID-19.

Thomas Dang, the NDP’s deputy house leader, says anyone who is not vaccinated should be removed from caucus.

I have just written to the Speaker and UCP to request we implement mandatory vaccinations for all MLAs and their staff. We can pass this policy immediately and are calling on Jason Kenney to direct his MLAs to lead by example and vote in favour.#ableg #yeg #yyc #yql #covid19ab pic.twitter.com/kfhcpkNIQU — Thomas Dang (@ThomasDangAB) September 30, 2021

Dang says with Alberta hospitals overcrowded with infected patients, it’s imperative that political leaders set the right example and get their shots.

Dang says all the NDP’s legislature members and staff have received both doses.

It’s not clear how many UCP members have been vaccinated, but there has been division in the caucus over health restrictions and vaccinations.

Global News has reached out to the premier’s office to find out how many UCP MLAs are vaccinated.

Kenney says the government is pursuing mandatory vaccinations or proof of negative tests for all house members, but adds there are constitutional issues that must be worked out.

