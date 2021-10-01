SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta Opposition urges Premier Jason Kenney to make sure all caucus members are vaccinated

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2021 2:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Kenney announces new proof of COVID-19 vaccination policy for Alberta public servants' Kenney announces new proof of COVID-19 vaccination policy for Alberta public servants
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Jason Kenney announces a new proof of COVID-19 vaccination policy for Alberta public service employees.

Alberta’s Opposition NDP is urging Premier Jason Kenney to make sure every member of his United Conservative caucus is vaccinate against COVID-19.

Thomas Dang, the NDP’s deputy house leader, says anyone who is not vaccinated should be removed from caucus.

Story continues below advertisement

Dang says with Alberta hospitals overcrowded with infected patients, it’s imperative that political leaders set the right example and get their shots.

Read more: COVID-19: Kenney says Alberta to accept help from feds, N.L. as health system under ‘enormous pressure’

Dang says all the NDP’s legislature members and staff have received both doses.

It’s not clear how many UCP members have been vaccinated, but there has been division in the caucus over health restrictions and vaccinations.

Global News has reached out to the premier’s office to find out how many UCP MLAs are vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Kenney says ‘no other measures… currently under consideration’' COVID-19: Kenney says ‘no other measures… currently under consideration’
COVID-19: Kenney says ‘no other measures… currently under consideration’

Kenney says the government is pursuing mandatory vaccinations or proof of negative tests for all house members, but adds there are constitutional issues that must be worked out.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagAlberta politics tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta MLAs tagAlberta vaccinated MLAs tagVaccinated Alberta MLAs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers