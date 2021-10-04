Okanagan weather: teen temperatures for the first week of October

Send this page to someone via email

Sunshine returns across the Okanagan on Monday as temperatures slide into the high teens by the afternoon.

The next frontal boundary arrives on Tuesday with rain rolling in late in the day and daytime highs suppressed into the mid-teens as a result.

An upper-level system will bring back the clouds on Wednesday as afternoon highs settle into the mid-teens.

Daytime highs will stay in the low teens for the rest of the week with a few more waves of clouds passing through.

Thanksgiving long weekend will remain cool with afternoon temperatures in low double digits with periods of sunshine and cloud cover and possible sprinkles at times.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

