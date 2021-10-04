Menu

Okanagan weather: teen temperatures for the first week of October

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 1:50 pm
There is a chance of showers late Tuesday. View image in full screen
There is a chance of showers late Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Sunshine returns across the Okanagan on Monday as temperatures slide into the high teens by the afternoon.

The next frontal boundary arrives on Tuesday with rain rolling in late in the day and daytime highs suppressed into the mid-teens as a result.

An upper-level system will bring back the clouds on Wednesday as afternoon highs settle into the mid-teens.

Daytime highs will stay in the low teens for the rest of the week with a few more waves of clouds passing through.

Thanksgiving long weekend will remain cool with afternoon temperatures in low double digits with periods of sunshine and cloud cover and possible sprinkles at times.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

