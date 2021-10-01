2 taken to hospital following collision between motorcycle, SUV at Norwood area intersection

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV east of Peterborough on Friday morning.

Around 11:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to the collision at the intersection of County Road 2 and County Road 38, south of Highway 7 in Asphodel-Norwood Township.

Peterborough County-City Paramedics treated the female driver of the car and the male motorcyclist at the scene before taking them to Campbellford Memorial Hospital for further treatment. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on County Road 2 and County Road 38 in @NorwoodAsphodel. Two people are in care of paramedics #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/3XVywkupq0 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) October 1, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

A toddler in the SUV was assessed by paramedics as a precaution but was not transported to hospital.

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the collision.