Traffic

2 taken to hospital following collision between motorcycle, SUV at Norwood area intersection

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 1:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Motorcycle and SUV collide at intersection in Asphodel-Norwood Township' Motorcycle and SUV collide at intersection in Asphodel-Norwood Township
WATCH: Two people were taken to hospital after a motorcycle and SUV collided at the intersection of County Road 38 and County Road 2 in Asphodel-Norwood Township Friday morning.

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV east of Peterborough on Friday morning.

Around 11:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to the collision at the intersection of County Road 2 and County Road 38, south of Highway 7 in Asphodel-Norwood Township.

Read more: 1 dead after transport trucks, vehicle collide on Hwy. 7 in Havelock: Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County-City Paramedics treated the female driver of the car and the male motorcyclist at the scene before taking them to Campbellford Memorial Hospital for further treatment. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

A toddler in the SUV was assessed by paramedics as a precaution but was not transported to hospital.

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the collision.

Click to play video: '1 injured following collision on George St. in Peterborough' 1 injured following collision on George St. in Peterborough
