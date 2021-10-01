Menu

Crime

Man critically injured in south Calgary hit and run collision early Friday

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 9:19 am
Click to play video: 'Man critically injured in Calgary hit and run collision early Friday morning' Man critically injured in Calgary hit and run collision early Friday morning
Calgary police are investigating a serious hit and run collision on 50 Avenue SW, just east of MacLeod Trail, early Friday morning that sent a man to hospital in life-threatening condition. Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports live from the scene.

Calgary police are investigating what is believed to be a serious hit and run early Friday south of the downtown core.

A man was found in the middle of 50 Avenue SW, just east of MacLeod Trail, around 2:30 a.m., police said.

Calgary Police Service Staff Sgt. Rob Patterson said the man suffered life-threatening injuries and EMS said the patient was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre.

A large section of road was blocked off by traffic investigators.

“We’re trying to find any sort of evidence that’s been left behind at the scene so we can identify the vehicle that was involved in this collision,” Patterson said.

Police said some people also stopped to help the victim and provided CPR, but they did not stick around to speak with investigators.

“We’d ask that any of those people that were at the scene earlier this morning to please come forward to police and identify yourselves so that we can talk to you,” he said Friday.

Police are also looking for the driver of the vehicle that fled the scene. Patterson said investigators believe it headed west on 50 Avenue onto MacLeod Trail.

The road between MacLeod Trail and 1 Street SW was expected to be closed for several more hours, police said around 6 a.m.

