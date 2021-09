Send this page to someone via email

A four-year-old boy is in hospital after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Calgary on Sunday.

It happened in the 8000 block of Saddleridge Drive N.E. around 3:45 p.m.

The fire department said EMS was able to revive the boy and take him to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police are investigating the incident.

There’s no word if charges will be laid against the driver.