Car crashes into Belleville home early Friday after bar brawl, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville police are investigating after a car crashed into a home, and police believe the incident happened after a bar fight turned into a dangerous car chase.

Police arrived at the home on Finch Avenue around 2 a.m. Friday to find a vehicle abandoned after it crashed into a house.

According to information sent to police, a person exited the vehicle after the crash and ran away, possibly then getting into a dark-coloured vehicle in the area of Tracy and North Front streets.

Police believe the crash may have been a result of an altercation at a North Front Street bar that turned into a vehicle chase.

The crash caused substantial damage to the house, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Belleville police.