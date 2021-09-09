Occupants of vehicle flee after crashing Jeep into Kingston home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a home on Montreal Street Thursday morning.

According to police, a black 2016 Jeep Patriot left Montreal Street just south of Hickson Avenue around 5 a.m. and struck the side of a home.

The Jeep broke through the wall of the home and came to rest in the basement.

Police say those inside the vehicle fled the scene.

Although the vehicle was not reported stolen, police have reached out to the owner as part of their investigation.

Montreal Street will remain closed from John Counter Boulevard and Railway Street for some period of time while structural engineers determine how to extricate the vehicle, police say.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the investigating officer, Const. Anthony Colangeli, who can be reached at acolangeli@kingstonpolice.ca or via 613-549-4660 ext. 6331.