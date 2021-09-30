SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

10% of Alberta schools have COVID-19 outbreaks: student advocacy group

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2021 4:02 pm
An advocacy group tracking COVID-19 cases among students across Alberta is calling for a return to contact tracing, saying almost 10 per cent of schools are dealing with outbreaks.

Read more: 78% of Edmonton public schools have COVID-19 cases; ‘We have an incomplete picture’

Wing Li, a lead tracker and communications director for Support Our Students Alberta, says she has confirmed 228 of about 2,400 elementary and secondary schools have active outbreaks.

She says at least 10 per cent of students at those schools are home sick with COVID-19 or a variant of the virus.

Li says she has been able to track the illnesses because parents have forwarded letters to her sent by Alberta Health Services to their children’s schools notifying them of an outbreak.

Li says the group started tracking cases because the provincial government has ended contact tracing and mandatory isolation of close contacts of positive cases.

Read more: Pfizer sends kids’ COVID-19 vaccine trial data to U.S. FDA

The mother of two says Support Our Students is receiving about 100 messages a day from parents reporting an outbreak or expressing their frustration about the pandemic.

