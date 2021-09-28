78% of Edmonton public schools have COVID-19 cases; ‘We have an incomplete picture’

Send this page to someone via email

As of Sept. 28, there were 573 COVID-19 cases in Edmonton public schools, but all of those were self-reported by parents of students, Edmonton Public School Board board chair Trisha Estabrooks said Tuesday.

Alberta Health is no longer notifying schools or districts about positive COVID-19 cases, nor is it providing contact tracing nor mandatory isolation of close contacts of positive cases.

“That information isn’t being shared in an open, transparent manner with school divisions,” Estabrooks said. “We know that number is not accurate.

“That is our biggest frustration… We don’t have an accurate picture of what COVID looks like in our schools.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "That is our biggest frustration… We don't have an accurate picture of what COVID looks like in our schools."

This time last year, she said there were 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Edmonton public schools.

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, 12 schools are on outbreak status. There are 573 self-reported cases in 165 schools.

1:49 COVID-19: Alberta Education confirms 5 schools moving to online classes COVID-19: Alberta Education confirms 5 schools moving to online classes

Estabrooks said the division is committed to being as transparent and open with whatever data it has to help inform parents and keep students and staff as safe as possible.

“We are asking the government to be as equally transparent.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We are asking the government to be as equally transparent."

Based on the numbers reported by students’ families, 78 per cent of EPSB schools have at least one case of COVID-19, Estabrooks said. Seventy per cent of total cases are in kindergarten to Grade 6 schools, with children who are under 12 and cannot yet be vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

She said EPSB trustees wrote a “strongly worded” letter to the province, asking it to bring back contact tracing, mandatory isolation for close contacts of positive cases and — most of all — sharing COVID-19 data with schools.

EPSB wasn’t the only metro school division to write such a letter, Estabrooks said.

“I’m pleased to say we had a meeting recently with the minister of education… to share our concerns and make it clear what we’re asking.

“That, at this point, the situation is not improving in our schools and an immediate ask to reinstate some of the measures that were in place last year.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "That, at this point, the situation is not improving in our schools and an immediate ask to reinstate some of the measures that were in place last year."

The rate at which COVID-19 is increasing in schools is alarming, Estabrooks said.

5:57 How a public education advocacy group is tracking which Alberta schools have COVID-19 outbreaks How a public education advocacy group is tracking which Alberta schools have COVID-19 outbreaks

“We have an incomplete picture,” she added, saying it makes it difficult to make decisions about moving classes online without accurate information.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need access to data in order to make good decisions.”

Two different classes in two separate schools have moved to online learning, she said.

In a letter sent to families Thursday, the school’s principal said 31 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the school. In a statement, the EPSB said 29 people at the school had self-reported cases since Monday.

2:01 Edmonton school moves to online learning amid COVID-19 surge Edmonton school moves to online learning amid COVID-19 surge

Advertisement