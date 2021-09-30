Waterloo Public Health reports fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases for 4th straight day

Send this page to someone via email

For the fourth straight day, Waterloo Public Health is reporting fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases.

The agency announced 15 positive tests for the coronavirus on Thursday, lifting the total number of cases in the region to 19,649.

This drops the rolling seven-day average number of new cases down to 20.6. Two weeks ago, that number was 26.

2:26 Some Ontario restaurants defying COVID-19 vaccine passport rules Some Ontario restaurants defying COVID-19 vaccine passport rules

Waterloo Public Health also reported one new COVID-19-related death on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“The individual was a male in his 80s,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang stated.

“I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of the individual.”

The COVID-19 death toll for Waterloo Region climbs to 299, including 10 victims in September.

Another 21 people have also been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases up to 19,199.

This brings the area back down to 149 active COVID-19 cases, including 10 people in area hospitals who are suffering from COVID-19, seven of whom are in intensive care units.

The area is back up to eight active COVID-19 outbreaks after one was declared in a congregate setting. Four of those outbreaks are in area schools.

The province did not report new case numbers due to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Advertisement