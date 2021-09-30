SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Toronto Public Health investigating potential COVID-19 exposure at 2 election polling stations

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted September 30, 2021 11:28 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto’s top doctor makes plea for mandatory vaccines in schools' Toronto’s top doctor makes plea for mandatory vaccines in schools
WATCH ABOVE: Infectious Diseases physician Dr. Isaac Bogoch breaks down the latest COVID-19 headlines including Dr. Eileen De Villa's call for mandatory vaccines for eligible school children.

Toronto Public Health says it is investigating two potential COVID-19 exposures from two polling locations in the city.

The two locations in question are 975 Kingston Road on Sept. 11 and 12 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Presteign Heights Elementary School at 2570 St. Clair Ave. E on Sept. 20 from 9:30 a.m. until when the voting and counting was finished.

Read more: COVID-19: City of Toronto says it’s preparing to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11

The agency said that while the risk to the public is low, that anyone who was at those locations during the periods indicated should self-monitor and get testing done if they start to develop symptoms.

The directives are for both staff and members of the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Numerous ridings in GTA see significant drop in polling stations for upcoming election

Due to the pandemic, numerous ridings in the GTA and especially some in Toronto saw a significant reduction in the amount of polling stations due to some locations being unable to accommodate proper safety measures and physical distancing.

