Toronto Public Health investigating potential COVID-19 exposure at 2 election polling stations

Toronto Public Health says it is investigating two potential COVID-19 exposures from two polling locations in the city.

The two locations in question are 975 Kingston Road on Sept. 11 and 12 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Presteign Heights Elementary School at 2570 St. Clair Ave. E on Sept. 20 from 9:30 a.m. until when the voting and counting was finished.

The agency said that while the risk to the public is low, that anyone who was at those locations during the periods indicated should self-monitor and get testing done if they start to develop symptoms.

The directives are for both staff and members of the public.

Due to the pandemic, numerous ridings in the GTA and especially some in Toronto saw a significant reduction in the amount of polling stations due to some locations being unable to accommodate proper safety measures and physical distancing.