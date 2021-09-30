SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Saskatchewan MLA resigns for ‘misrepresenting vaccination status’

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 30, 2021 1:54 pm
COVID-19: Saskatchewan MLA resigns for ‘misrepresenting vaccination status’ - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has accepted the resignation of Saskatchewan Rivers MLA Nadine Wilson from government caucus.

Read more: Assault charges against Saskatchewan MLA withdrawn

According to a press release from the Saskatchewan Party caucus, the premier said Wilson offered her resignation “as a result of misrepresenting her vaccination status.”

“The government caucus has confirmed that all 47 remaining Saskatchewan Party MLAs are fully vaccinated.”

Read more: Regina Public school board passes motion to develop proof-of-vaccination policy for staff

Wilson was first elected MLA in Saskatchewan Rivers in the 2007 provincial election and re-elected in 2011, 2016 and 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagsaskatchewan covid-19 tagSaskatchewan Party tagPremier Scott Moe tagNadine Wilson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers