COVID-19: Saskatchewan MLA resigns for ‘misrepresenting vaccination status’

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has accepted the resignation of Saskatchewan Rivers MLA Nadine Wilson from government caucus.

Read more: Assault charges against Saskatchewan MLA withdrawn

According to a press release from the Saskatchewan Party caucus, the premier said Wilson offered her resignation “as a result of misrepresenting her vaccination status.”

“The government caucus has confirmed that all 47 remaining Saskatchewan Party MLAs are fully vaccinated.”

Wilson was first elected MLA in Saskatchewan Rivers in the 2007 provincial election and re-elected in 2011, 2016 and 2020.

Story continues below advertisement