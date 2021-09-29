Regina Public school board passes motion to develop proof-of-vaccination policy for staff

Send this page to someone via email

Amid surging cases of COVID-19 in the province, Regina Public Schools administration has been given the go-ahead to develop a proof-of-vaccination policy for the division’s employees.

The discussion occurred Tuesday evening at a board of education meeting to seek endorsement for the proposed policy from the board.

The motion was passed six votes to one by the Regina Public school board. Elizabeth Strom, who serves as a trustee for subdivision two, was the only board member who voted against the motion.

“Now, the administration team will move forward in developing this administrative procedure,” said Tara Molson, who was acclaimed as the school board’s new chairperson at Tuesday’s meeting. “This is a way for our administration to outline the decisions that have been made and create policy so employees know what it will look like for them.”

According to the board, the framework would cover issues such as proof-of-vaccination processes as well as protocols for those who choose to not provide proof.

Molson said this is a direct response to actions by the City of Regina and the provincial government whose proof-of-vaccination protocols take effect Friday.

“We know that folks are passionate on how they feel. We are trying to develop administrative procedures so we can move forward and support both employee groups and students as best we can,” added Molson.

She said the policy would not apply to students.

Regina Public Schools is not the only school division drafting up a proof-of-vaccination policy in the province.

Saskatoon Public Schools shared in a statement Wednesday that their division is also developing an administrative procedure.

The division said the procedure would require all staff members to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or provide regular negative test results. The statement continues by saying the decision has been supported by their board of trustees.

“Saskatoon Public Schools supports the provincial COVID-19 vaccination program,” said the division in the statement. “Vaccination is the most effective way to protect ourselves, our families and our community against COVID-19. This is especially important in our schools, where most of our students are not eligible to be vaccinated yet.”

Details of the Saskatoon Public Schools policy are still being finalized with no timeline for implementation.

The Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools division said its members are in active discussions and are exploring options by reaching out to partners and stakeholders.

Global News requested comment from the Regina Catholic School Division on their position on the subject, however, no response was received in time for publishing.

