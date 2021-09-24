Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
September 24 2021 8:17pm
01:31

QR codes temporarily removed from Sask. COVID-19 vaccine records due to ‘privacy breach’

If you’ve already downloaded your proof of vaccination QR code you’ll need to destroy it following a privacy breach.

Advertisement

Video Home