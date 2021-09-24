QR codes temporarily removed from Sask. COVID-19 vaccine records due to ‘privacy breach’

Send this page to someone via email

QR codes are being temporarily removed from residents’ COVID-19 vaccination records due to a situation that eHealth Saskatchewan is treating as a privacy breach.

A Saskatchewan government release said they were alerted to an issue downloading patient QR codes.

“IT has identified that the COVID-19 vaccination records of up to 19 residents have the potential of displaying in other citizens’ QR codes. Information from one individual has been identified to date,” the release said.

“In an abundance of caution, QR codes will not be issued on vaccination certificates until early next week. Citizens are currently unable to view their proof of vaccination certificate in MySaskHealthRecord, although the vaccines administered still show,” the release added.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents who have already printed, downloaded or captured the QR code on their COVID-19 vaccination record between Sept. 19 and Sept. 24 are asked to destroy or delete any records with the QR code as they will be made invalid.

“They are also asked to contact eHealth Saskatchewan’s Privacy Officer if they have noticed another individual’s name appear when their QR code is scanned.”

The privacy officer can be contacted at privacyandaccess@eHealthsask.ca.

“We are working closely with our vendor to investigate and resolve any issues and prevent other problems,” eHealth Saskatchewan Vice President of Programs and Technology Davin Church said.

“We understand the high demand in Saskatchewan for records to meet proof of vaccination requirements.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We understand the high demand in Saskatchewan for records to meet proof of vaccination requirements."

The release added that the individual whose name and information was erroneously captured has been contacted. The Office of the Information and Privacy Officer of Saskatchewan has been made aware of this issue.

On Saturday, residents will be able to download or print their proof of vaccination record. This record will still include their name and details about vaccines administered, but the QR code will be absent from the record.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come