Digital QR code launched in Saskatchewan for proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government says residents are now able to access their COVID-19 vaccination record via a digital QR (Quick Response) code on mobile devices.

A new one-page format replaces the record launched in the province last month, according to a press release on Monday.

The provincial government said the new format with QR code supports proof of vaccination at border entry if travelling internationally, and is aligned with work the federal government is undertaking on a national solution.

“This is the next, improved, version of Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 vaccination record. It has been something that travellers, businesses and organizations have been asking for,” Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“I encourage anyone eligible for vaccination in Saskatchewan to get their vaccines, and to get their COVID-19 vaccine certificate from MySaskHealthRecord.”

The province also announced a free verifier app will be available for download by the end of September for businesses or organizations to scan the QR code and determine if a person is fully vaccinated or not.

“Information is secure, and is not viewed/saved/retained in the scanning process,” read a statement from the government.

“‘Fully vaccinated’ means 14-days after receiving: the second of two doses of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna) or AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD (all interchangeable between the two doses), or; one dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.”

2:04 How will proof of vaccination work in Saskatchewan? How will proof of vaccination work in Saskatchewan?

Starting Monday, Sept. 20, the province said an interim registration process is being implemented to make it easier for people to access proof of COVID-19 vaccination through their MySaskHealthRecord account at eHealth Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

The new approach will suspend the verification of a PIN requirement for three to four months in order to allow people quicker access to their MySaskHealthRecord and vaccination information.

“Verification will still continue through key identity verification documents (health card and SGI photo ID),” read the statement.

“Website traffic is expected to be busy and delays may be experienced as more people sign up for MySaskHealthRecord in preparation for proof of vaccination requirements that begin on Oct. 1.”

Through MySaskHealthRecord, people can also access their lab test results, including COVID-19 tests. Officials added it may take up to 24 hours for records to be updated after an account is activated.