COVID-19: Mandatory indoor masking for Saskatchewan public indoor spaces Sept. 17

Premier Scott Moe says the decision of the unvaccinated is driving the fourth wave of COVID-19 and Saskatchewan won’t wait as it moves forward.

Ahead of the COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, he announced via Facebook that new measures are coming to the province to combat the fourth wave.

“Later today … (we) will be announcing further measures targeted at reducing the pressure on our health-care system, targeted at increasing our vaccination rates and making it less comfortable to remain unvaccinated in Saskatchewan,” Moe said.

“Effective Sept. 17, we will be introducing an interim mandatory masking order. It will be applicable in all public indoor spaces. The order is targeted to be lifted in late October, at which time a full proof of vaccination or negative test policy will have been implemented for about three to four weeks.

“The proof of vaccination or negative test policy will come into effect Oct. 1, and it will apply to several businesses, establishments and event venues, while excluding several services that are necessary for every citizen in the province to access.”

Moe also said all employees of the government of Saskatchewan ministries, Crowns and agencies will be required to get vaccinated, with proof of full vaccination required by Oct. 1. He added employees will be required to provide consistent proof of negative test if they are unable to provide the proof of vaccination.

The premier said the government has been patient in providing the opportunity and the access to get vaccinated but that patience has now come to an end.

“Unlike previous waves, this wave of the pandemic is being driven almost entirely by one group that consists of about 20 to 30 per cent of our population, those that have made the choice to remain unvaccinated. New cases are overwhelmingly in unvaccinated people,” Moe said.

“The time for patience is now over, the choice to not get vaccinated is not just affecting you, it’s now seriously impacting those who did do the right thing. And it’s now seriously impacting those who cannot get vaccinated, our children, and it is prolonging the pandemic for everyone.

“The choice to not get vaccinated is creating consequences for others. And I would say very soon it’s going to create consequences for those who have made the decision to remain unvaccinated.”

Moe and the province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Saskatchewan at 2 p.m.

