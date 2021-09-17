Saskatchewan Roughriders ready for first game with vaccine verification program

Send this page to someone via email

Game day will look different on Friday for Riders fans when the Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Toronto Argonauts at Mosaic Stadium.

It will be the first time that fans will be required to show COVID-19 vaccine verification or a verified negative test before entering the gates to watch the game live.

Earlier this week, the club shared the final details of its vaccine verification program, which received guidance from the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Association (SHA).

Saskatchewan Roughriders release further details for game day vaccine verification program

The Riders said the process not only addresses needs from a health perspective, but also considers the game day experience for fans.

“We want our fans to know that they have to be prepared,” said Miriam Johnson, director of marketing and fan engagement for the Roughriders.

“If you have your ID and have your MySaskHealthRecord, you can actually screenshot it on your phone and make things a whole lot smoother.”

Fans are encouraged to show up to the stadium early with Mosaic Stadium gates opening two hours ahead of kickoff at 7:45 p.m. CST.

SHA staff will be on-site and available to help the Riders throughout the verification process on game day.

Once fans gets the thumbs-up during the pre-screening process, they will receive a bracelet to show they were approved to come through at the gates.

“The SHA said they can be there to verify,” shared Johnson. “We were blown away on Thursday because over 3,000 fans showed up to get pre-screened, and it’s the same today. It’s incredible.”

Haztech will have a rapid test station set up at the stadium as an option to gain entry, but fans will be charged the cost of the test, noted Johnson.

As for mask use, fans are encouraged to wear a mask while in the stands, but it’s not required.

However, people will need to wear a mask within indoor spaces at the stadium including suites, the Harvard Studio 620 Lounge, media level and the AGT Lounge.

“The city had already implemented a mask mandate for indoor spaces prior to the Labour Day Classic, but the outdoor experience at this point is not impacted,” Johnson added.

Johnson said she has three tips for football fans heading to Mosaic Stadium.

She encourages fans to have their tickets loaded and ready to go, their vaccine verification or negative test result ready to go and to make sure people are following the baggage rules listed at the club’s website.

