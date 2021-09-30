Police urge suspect who fled fatal crash scene in central Hamilton to surrender

Send this page to someone via email

Police are urging a suspect driver who allegedly caused a fatal collision in central Hamilton on Wednesday to turn himself in.

In a release on Thursday morning, Hamilton police made the plea after a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) probe that revealed a 51-year-old Hamilton woman was killed after her Hyundai Sonata was hit by a stolen GMC Sierra pickup truck at the intersection of Maplewood Avenue and Balsam Avenue South.

“Detectives are urging the driver to seek legal advice and to attend a police station,” the release said.

On Thursday, Ontario’s police watchdog said the investigation initially involved two crashes with a previous incident around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Gage Avenue South and Main Street East.

A spokesperson for the SIU told Global News a man drove away from that smash-up before being connected with the fatal crash less than half a kilometre away.

Collision reconstruction investigators believe the white Hyundai sedan driven by the victim was travelling westbound on Maplewood when the GMC truck went through a stop sign and hit it.

Police say a black GMC truck was driven by a suspect who drove through a stop sign before hitting a sedan with a 51-year old Hamilton woman near Maplewood Avenue and Balsam Avenue South.

The driver of the pickup then took off on foot and headed eastbound towards Gage park without assisting the injured woman.

Detectives believe the driver is a man of small stature in his mid-20s to late 30s with slightly dark skin and shaggy or messy hair. He was wearing a T-shirt and dark pants.

