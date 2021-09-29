Menu

Crime

SIU investigating 2 collisions in central Hamilton, 1 fatal

By Don Mitchell 900 CHML
Posted September 29, 2021 3:46 pm
SIU investigators are in Hamilton's east end investigating a collision Sept. 29, 2021. The police watchdog has not yet revealed how Hamilton police are involved with the crash. View image in full screen
SIU investigators are in Hamilton's east end investigating a collision Sept. 29, 2021. The police watchdog has not yet revealed how Hamilton police are involved with the crash. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog has begun an investigation into a fatal collision in central Hamilton.

Hamilton police say the probe is tied to a pair of crashes that happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Gage Avenue South and Main Street East.

Read more: SIU investigating August crash in Hamilton’s east end

A spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) told Global News that’s where the incident began with a man driving away in one of the vehicles involved in that collision.

He would later be connected with another crash just blocks away at Maplewood Avenue and Balsam Avenue South in which he hit a car with a female driver after being spotted by police.

She would be transported to hospital and later succumb to her injuries, say SIU.

Story continues below advertisement

The male driver fled that scene on foot.

More to come.

 

