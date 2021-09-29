SIU investigating 2 collisions in central Hamilton, 1 fatal

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog has begun an investigation into a fatal collision in central Hamilton.

Hamilton police say the probe is tied to a pair of crashes that happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Gage Avenue South and Main Street East.

A spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) told Global News that’s where the incident began with a man driving away in one of the vehicles involved in that collision.

He would later be connected with another crash just blocks away at Maplewood Avenue and Balsam Avenue South in which he hit a car with a female driver after being spotted by police.

She would be transported to hospital and later succumb to her injuries, say SIU.

Story continues below advertisement

The male driver fled that scene on foot.

More to come.

Hamilton police confirm an investigation in the area of Gage St.S & Main St.E. The @SIUOntario has invoked their mandate. Further updates/information should be directed to the SIU. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 905-546-4925, the SIU or Crime Stoppers. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 29, 2021