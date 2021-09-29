Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London police lay charges following suspicious fire on Waterloo Street

By Scott Monich 980 CFPL
Posted September 29, 2021 4:56 pm
A London Fire Department member climbs a ladder to access the roof of 231 Waterloo St. as smoke comes from the rear of the property, Sept, 22, 2021. View image in full screen
A London Fire Department member climbs a ladder to access the roof of 231 Waterloo St. as smoke comes from the rear of the property, Sept, 22, 2021. London Fire Department via Twitter

London police have charged a 34-year-old man in connection with a suspicious fire in the city’s SoHo neighbourhood last week.

On Sept. 22, emergency crews responded to the scene at 231 Waterloo St. just south of Horton Street around 6:30 p.m. for a working structure fire.

Read more: Early evening blaze at Waterloo Street home deemed suspicious by London police

London fire crews extinguished the blaze and there were no reported injuries.

Police said the blaze caused an estimated $600,000 in damage to two residences on Waterloo Street.

A 34-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with one count of arson with disregard for human life and one count of arson causing property damage.

Story continues below advertisement

He was due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'London, Ont., police investigate social media posts about alleged sexual assaults at Western University student residence' London, Ont., police investigate social media posts about alleged sexual assaults at Western University student residence
London, Ont., police investigate social media posts about alleged sexual assaults at Western University student residence – Sep 13, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagLondon tagLondon Police tagSuspicious Fire tagLondon Fire Department tagWaterloo Street tagHorton Street tagSOHO tagsouth of horton tagSoHo neighbourhood tag231 Waterloo St. tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers