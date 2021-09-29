London police lay charges following suspicious fire on Waterloo Street

Send this page to someone via email

London police have charged a 34-year-old man in connection with a suspicious fire in the city’s SoHo neighbourhood last week.

On Sept. 22, emergency crews responded to the scene at 231 Waterloo St. just south of Horton Street around 6:30 p.m. for a working structure fire.

London fire crews extinguished the blaze and there were no reported injuries.

Police said the blaze caused an estimated $600,000 in damage to two residences on Waterloo Street.

A 34-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with one count of arson with disregard for human life and one count of arson causing property damage.

He was due to appear in court on Wednesday.

