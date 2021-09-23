Early evening blaze at Waterloo Street home deemed suspicious by London police

A fire early Wednesday evening in the city’s SoHo neighbourhood is being treated as suspicious by London police.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at 231 Waterloo St. just south of Horton Street around 6:30 p.m. for a working structure fire.
Few details have been released, however in a tweet Wednesday night, London fire officials said they were able to get the fire under control with no injuries reported.
Damage to the building was extensive. A damage estimate was not immediately available. It’s unclear if the building was occupied at the time. A large green dumpster could be seen in the home’s driveway.
In a release late Thursday morning, police said the fire had been deemed suspicious in nature, adding that it was being investigated by police along with the Ontario fire marshal’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments