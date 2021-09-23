Menu

Crime

Early evening blaze at Waterloo Street home deemed suspicious by London police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted September 23, 2021 4:04 pm
231 Waterloo St. in London, Ont., on Sept. 22, 2021. View image in full screen
231 Waterloo St. in London, Ont., on Sept. 22, 2021. London Fire Department via Twitter

A fire early Wednesday evening in the city’s SoHo neighbourhood is being treated as suspicious by London police.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 231 Waterloo St. just south of Horton Street around 6:30 p.m. for a working structure fire.

Few details have been released, however in a tweet Wednesday night, London fire officials said they were able to get the fire under control with no injuries reported.

Read more: No animals or people harmed in Westminster Drive barn blaze; $750K in damage estimated

Damage to the building was extensive. A damage estimate was not immediately available. It’s unclear if the building was occupied at the time. A large green dumpster could be seen in the home’s driveway.

In a release late Thursday morning, police said the fire had been deemed suspicious in nature, adding that it was being investigated by police along with the Ontario fire marshal’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

A London Fire Department member climbs a ladder to access the roof of 231 Waterloo St. as smoke comes from the rear of the property, Sept, 22, 2021. View image in full screen
A London Fire Department member climbs a ladder to access the roof of 231 Waterloo St. as smoke comes from the rear of the property, Sept, 22, 2021. London Fire Department via Twitter
