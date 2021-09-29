Menu

Crime

St. Albert massage therapist faces 7 additional sexual assault charges

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 5:24 pm
File: A photo of the RCMP logo. View image in full screen
File: A photo of the RCMP logo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Additional charges have been laid against a St. Albert massage therapist.

Back on July 24, a woman reported to RCMP she was sexually assaulted by her massage therapist during her appointment.

After investigation, Mounties charged 45-year-old Rizaldy Parreno with one count of sexual assault in August.

Read more: St. Albert massage therapist charged with sexual assault

As police continue to comb through evidence, more victims came forward.

Parreno now faces seven additional sexual assault charges.

The man was released from police custody with conditions and is set to appear in court on Oct 18.

The St. Albert Victim Services Unit continues to assist in the investigation and encourages any any other victims to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

If you have any information on this crime or any other crime, you are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers.

