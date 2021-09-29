St. Albert massage therapist faces 7 additional sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

Additional charges have been laid against a St. Albert massage therapist.

Back on July 24, a woman reported to RCMP she was sexually assaulted by her massage therapist during her appointment.

After investigation, Mounties charged 45-year-old Rizaldy Parreno with one count of sexual assault in August.

As police continue to comb through evidence, more victims came forward.

Parreno now faces seven additional sexual assault charges.

The man was released from police custody with conditions and is set to appear in court on Oct 18.

The St. Albert Victim Services Unit continues to assist in the investigation and encourages any any other victims to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

If you have any information on this crime or any other crime, you are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers.