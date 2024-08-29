Senior hit with baton, losses several teeth in North Vancouver road rage incident

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are searching for a suspect after a senior was significantly hurt when he was struck with a baton during an apparent road rage incident with in North Vancouver earlier this month.

North Vancouver RCMP say they were called to the corner of Rupert Street and Kitchener Street around 4 p.m. on Aug. 12.

A man driving a black Tesla Model 3 was tailgating the victim’s vehicle and speeding, according to police, when the victim motioned for him to slow down.

The Tesla driver is then reported to have followed the victim, a man in his 70s, until the two pulled over.

The suspect then got out of the Tesla and police say that’s when he hit the senior in the face with the baton, causing him serious injuries, including the loss of several teeth.

The suspect is described as heavy set and in his 30s. The Tesla he was driving had black rims and red calipers.

Police did manage to find video of the incident and hope that releasing images will lead to someone contacting them with information about the suspect.

Police are also looking for dashcam video from anyone who was in the area on Rupert Street, the 700 to 500 blocks of Mountain Highway and 400 block of Harbour Avenue between the hours of 3:50 and 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Anyone with information can contact police at 604-985-1311 and quote file 24-16277.