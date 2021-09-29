Grizzly bear attack sends one person to hospital in northern B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a grizzly bear attack in northern British Columbia.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service responded to the incident, which took place Wednesday morning near Granisle, a village on Babine Lake northwest of Burns Lake.

GB Attack | The #BCCOS Predator Attack Team is responding to a Grizzly Bear attack on a person near #Granisle, northwest of #BurnsLake, in the #Skeena region. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the attack this morning, near #BabineLake — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) September 29, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Exceedingly rare’ mountain goat attack leaves grizzly bear dead in B.C. park

“Further details on the victim’s condition are unknown at this time,” the conservation officer service tweeted.

“An update will be provided when additional details are confirmed.”

The B.C. government estimates nearly 15,000 grizzly bears are roaming the province.

Some of the highest population concentrations are in the northern interior and Skeena regions, where this attack took place.