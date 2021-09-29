Menu

Environment

Grizzly bear attack sends one person to hospital in northern B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 4:13 pm
A grizzly bear sow appears out of the forest in Kananaskis Country, Alta. View image in full screen
A grizzly bear sow appears out of the forest in Kananaskis Country, Alta. Getty Images

One person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a grizzly bear attack in northern British Columbia.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service responded to the incident, which took place Wednesday morning near Granisle, a village on Babine Lake northwest of Burns Lake.

READ MORE: ‘Exceedingly rare’ mountain goat attack leaves grizzly bear dead in B.C. park

“Further details on the victim’s condition are unknown at this time,” the conservation officer service tweeted.

“An update will be provided when additional details are confirmed.”

The B.C. government estimates nearly 15,000 grizzly bears are roaming the province.

Some of the highest population concentrations are in the northern interior and Skeena regions, where this attack took place.

