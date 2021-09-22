Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Exceedingly rare’ mountain goat attack leaves grizzly bear dead in B.C. park

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2021 7:02 am
Click to play video: 'Close encounter with curious black bear in Prince George' Close encounter with curious black bear in Prince George
WATCH: Close encounter with curious black bear in Prince George – Aug 18, 2021

A mountain goat is believed to be responsible for the death of a grizzly bear found slumped near a trail in British Columbia’s Yoho National Park earlier this month.

David Laskin, a wildlife ecologist with Parks Canada, says a necropsy on the carcass found wounds consistent with the size and shape of mountain goat horns, with one under each of the female bear’s armpits and one on the side of its neck.

He says other causes of death were ruled out, including human involvement.

Laskin says it’s common for grizzlies to prey on mountain goats, with a tendency to attack from above, and it’s not unusual that a bear might be injured in the scuffle.

But he says a goat fatally wounding a bear is “exceedingly rare.”

Read more: Alberta Fish and Wildlife capture grizzly bear behind fatal attack; animal will be killed

Story continues below advertisement

Laskin says the adult bear was smaller in size among the population of 25 to 30 grizzlies in Yoho and Kootenay national parks, but it was not unusually small.

“It was quite interesting and it’s not something we normally encounter,” Laskin said in an interview. “It’s still a loss of a female grizzly bear in her reproductive prime, however our grizzly bear populations are still healthy and stable in the park.”

Click to play video: 'Grizzly bear captured in Squamish neighbourhood' Grizzly bear captured in Squamish neighbourhood
Grizzly bear captured in Squamish neighbourhood – Sep 11, 2020

The bear was an adult but the necropsy showed no signs she had ever had cubs.

Laskin says it’s hard to gauge the bear’s hunting experience, but her smaller size may have played a role in the fatal attack.

The bear weighed about 68 kilograms. The average weight for a prime male mountain goat is about double that.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Parks Canada tagGrizzly Bear tagBC wildlife tagYoho National Park tagGrizzly bear attack tagmountain goat tagBC grizzly bear tagmountain goat attack tagmountain goat grizzly bear tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers