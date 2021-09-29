Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

N.S. projects smaller 2021-22 budget deficit, even with $80M in new spending

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2021 2:11 pm
Nova Scotia Finance Minister Allan MacMaster provides an update on Budget 2021-22 in Halifax on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Finance Minister Allan MacMaster provides an update on Budget 2021-22 in Halifax on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia’s projected deficit for the 2021-22 fiscal year has shrunk to $445 million from the forecast of $585 million presented in the March provincial budget.

Officials said in a budget update today the $140 million improvement on the deficit is due in part to a projected increase in total revenue to $12.1 billion, up from $11.7 billion forecast in March.

Revenues are expected to get a boost from what officials project will be higher compensation for employees, resulting in more personal taxes paid to the province.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. entering Phase 5 ‘with cautious approach,’ keeping masks and mandating vaccination for some sectors

Finance Minister Allan MacMaster also announced just over $80 million in new spending, with the largest amounts going to initiatives in the health and municipal affairs departments.

Story continues below advertisement

MacMaster says $32 million will go to the new Senior’s Care Grant, which is aimed at helping the province’s elderly stay in their homes.

Another $32 million will be spent to increase grants given to municipalities whose service costs exceed their ability to pay for the services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagNova Scotia tagHealth Care tagBudget tagDeficit tagProvincial Budget tagNova Scotia Budget tagnova scotia budget 2021-2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers