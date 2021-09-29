COVID-19: N.S. reporting 41 new daily cases, province to hold 3 p.m. briefing

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the province is expected to provide an update on the vaccination program and Phase 5 reopening plans.

The province most recently set a target date of Oct. 4 to enter Phase 5 of the reopening plan, which would lift most COVID-19 restrictions.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang has since said that he expects the mask mandate to remain, however, as cases have risen steadily in Nova Scotia.

Wednesday’s news briefing will include Premier Tim Houston, Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson and Strang. It will begin at 3 p.m. AT and be live-streamed here.

New cases

Thirty-two of the new cases are in Central Zone, four cases in Northern Zone, three cases in Eastern Zone and two cases in Western Zone.

The province continues to say that there is community spread in Central Zone, “primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.”

As well, three schools were notified of an exposure at their school on Tuesday. They are École Mer et Monde, Halifax West High and Duc d’Anville Elementary — all in Halifax.

All three schools have had previously-reported cases in recent days.

There were 21 recoveries on Tuesday, bringing the province’s active case count to 224. There are now 12 people in hospital, including two in ICU.

Labs conducted 5,720 tests on Tuesday, and the data dashboard shows 74.6 per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated.

