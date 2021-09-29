SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary Airport Authority unveils mandatory employee COVID-19 vaccine policy

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted September 29, 2021 2:26 pm
A lone traveler enters the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. View image in full screen
A lone traveler enters the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Calgary Airport Authority is joining airlines like WestJet and employers such as the City of Calgary and Alberta Health Services in creating a mandatory vaccination policy for its employees.

All 250 staff at the YYC Calgary International and Springbank airports must disclose their vaccination status by Oct. 18 and be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15.

Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 15, testing protocols will be in place for employees who aren’t fully vaccinated with two doses.

Read more: Calgary police COVID-19 vaccination policy to come ‘quite soon’: Neufeld

Plans are underway to bring vaccination clinics to the international airport for employee access to vaccinations.

Calgary Airport Authority president and CEO Bob Sartor said the policy was an “easy decision” given the not-for-profit’s commitments to customer focus and resiliency.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgary city council passes COVID-19 vaccine passport bylaw

“The Authority and its employees remain committed to creating a safe environment for our guests and doing our part to support the health and safety of our community,” Sartor said in a release.

“This policy is an essential part of helping our airport get back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This policy is an essential part of helping our airport get back to normal as quickly as possible."

The decision comes following an internal review and engagement process, a Wednesday news release from the authority said.

Click to play video: 'Mayor Nenshi on Calgary’s vaccine passport bylaw' Mayor Nenshi on Calgary’s vaccine passport bylaw
Mayor Nenshi on Calgary’s vaccine passport bylaw

In August, the federal government announced a similar vaccine mandate for all federally-regulated industries, including air travel, and for all commercial air travellers.

Part of the airport authority’s policy requires similar measures from contractors and in-terminal partners. If they don’t have a similar policy, they will have to defer to the airport’s policy.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta COVID-19 tagCalgary International Airport tagmandatory vaccines tagYYC Calgary International Airport tagSpringbank tagCalgary Airport Authority tagSpringbank Airport tagCalgary mandatory vaccination policy tagmandatory vaccination policy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers