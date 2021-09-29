Calgary Airport Authority unveils mandatory employee COVID-19 vaccine policy

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Airport Authority is joining airlines like WestJet and employers such as the City of Calgary and Alberta Health Services in creating a mandatory vaccination policy for its employees.

All 250 staff at the YYC Calgary International and Springbank airports must disclose their vaccination status by Oct. 18 and be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15.

Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 15, testing protocols will be in place for employees who aren’t fully vaccinated with two doses.

Plans are underway to bring vaccination clinics to the international airport for employee access to vaccinations.

Calgary Airport Authority president and CEO Bob Sartor said the policy was an “easy decision” given the not-for-profit’s commitments to customer focus and resiliency.

“The Authority and its employees remain committed to creating a safe environment for our guests and doing our part to support the health and safety of our community,” Sartor said in a release.

“This policy is an essential part of helping our airport get back to normal as quickly as possible.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This policy is an essential part of helping our airport get back to normal as quickly as possible."

The decision comes following an internal review and engagement process, a Wednesday news release from the authority said.

In August, the federal government announced a similar vaccine mandate for all federally-regulated industries, including air travel, and for all commercial air travellers.

Part of the airport authority’s policy requires similar measures from contractors and in-terminal partners. If they don’t have a similar policy, they will have to defer to the airport’s policy.

