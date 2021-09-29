Saskatoon implementing proof-of-vaccination policy at leisure centres

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon says it is implementing proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for leisure facilities to comply with provincial regulations.

As of Oct. 1, the city said anyone accessing fitness rooms, weight rooms and gymnasiums at leisure centres must provide a proof-of-vaccination or a negative test.

It applies to Cosmo Civic Centre, Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre, Lakewood and Lawson Civic Centres, the Saskatoon Field House and Shaw Centre.

City officials said customers and visitors are also required to provide ID when visiting the facilities.

They said people should allow for extra time during their visits for this extra step.

The city said that based on current information, proof-of-vaccination or a negative test is not required to access its indoor arenas: ACT, Archibald, Cosmo, Gordie Howe Kinsmen, and Lions.

However, masking is required in leisure centres and indoor arenas regardless of vaccination or testing status, with some exceptions.

Anyone aged 18 and older and on-court and on-ice officials do not need to wear a mask for the duration of the sport or activity provided they have proof-of-vaccination or a negative test.

Anyone under the age of 18 is exempt from wearing a mask while participating only in the sport.

The city said it will work directly with impacted rental and user groups to assist them in implementing applicable requirements for athletes, coaches, officials and spectators at ticketed events.

