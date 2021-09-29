Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2020 fatal Markham house fire that killed 2 children found to be accidental: police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 10:58 am
Click to play video: 'Body found at site of Markham fire believed to be missing 12-year-old boy' Body found at site of Markham fire believed to be missing 12-year-old boy
WATCH ABOVE: Body found at site of Markham fire believed to be missing 12-year-old boy. Miranda Anthistle reports – May 20, 2020

A fatal house fire that left two children dead in Markham and was initially deemed suspicious has now been found to be accidental, York Regional Police say after concluding its investigation.

Police said as a result, no charges were laid.

Read more: Police treat Markham house fire that killed 2 children in May as homicide

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Bur Oak Avenue on May 17, 2020, just after 10 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Police said three people were taken to hospital for critical injuries at the time — a six-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, and their 41-year-old mother.

READ MORE: 12-year-old boy still unaccounted for after Markham house fire, York police say

Investigators said a 12-year-old boy was unaccounted for and was found dead inside the home two days later.

Story continues below advertisement

The six-year-old boy later died from his injuries in hospital.

The father was away from the home at the time of the incident, police say.

Read more: Woman, 2 children taken to hospital after house fire in Markham

Initially, the fire was deemed suspicious and the homicide unit took over the investigation.

However, on Wednesday, police said, “Through a lengthy and thorough investigation, officers have determined that this incident was accidental and no one has been charged.”

With files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Body found at site of Markham fire believed to be missing 12-year-old boy' Body found at site of Markham fire believed to be missing 12-year-old boy

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
York Regional Police tagYork Police tagMarkham fire tagBur Oak Avenue tagYork fire tagMarkham Fatal Fire tagMarkham Fire Deemed Accidental tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers