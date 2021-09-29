2020 fatal Markham house fire that killed 2 children found to be accidental: police

Send this page to someone via email

A fatal house fire that left two children dead in Markham and was initially deemed suspicious has now been found to be accidental, York Regional Police say after concluding its investigation.

Police said as a result, no charges were laid.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Bur Oak Avenue on May 17, 2020, just after 10 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Police said three people were taken to hospital for critical injuries at the time — a six-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, and their 41-year-old mother.

Investigators said a 12-year-old boy was unaccounted for and was found dead inside the home two days later.

The six-year-old boy later died from his injuries in hospital.

The father was away from the home at the time of the incident, police say.

Initially, the fire was deemed suspicious and the homicide unit took over the investigation.

However, on Wednesday, police said, “Through a lengthy and thorough investigation, officers have determined that this incident was accidental and no one has been charged.”

—With files from The Canadian Press