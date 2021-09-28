Manitoba drops $8.7M into trash, recycling in effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says a multi-million-dollar investment aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions and help modernize the way Manitobans take out the trash.

Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard announced $8.7 million in funding for waste reduction and recycling supports (WRARS) Tuesday.

“This financial support from our government helps keep organic waste out of Manitoba landfills through composting initiatives that play a key role in our recycling and waste diversion programming,” said Guillemard in a provincial release.

“By reducing organic waste in landfills, we prolong their lifespans, reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and produce a valuable soil amendment that contributes to the circular economy.”

The province says the money will go to municipalities, companies and organizations and will include:

$50,000 to increase education and communication with stakeholders around recycling priorities;

$6,977,600 to support recycling rebates in municipalities and Indigenous and northern communities that operate WRARS-registered landfills and/or have a contract with a WRARS registered landfill for disposal of municipal solid waste;

$800,000 to support residential hazardous waste management; and

$894,000 in Manitoba compost support payments to participating compost facilities.

Guillemard said the province’s compost support payments help fund both private and public compost facilities that produce large volumes of high-quality compost.

Last year, the province says 10 facilities registered for the compost program and together processed more than 80,000 tonnes of organic waste.

“Organic waste comprises up to 40 per cent of the material disposed of in landfills and represents the largest opportunity to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions from waste going to landfills,” said Guillemard.

